Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Men in Black: International — Protectors of the earth for many years, the Men in Black are now faced with what could be the biggest threat of their careers. A mole is suspected of working within the Men in Black organization and must be located. Stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Jess Radomska and Kumail Nanjiani. (PG-13)

Shaft — Cyber security expert John Shaft Jr. (Jessie T. Usher) seeks the help and courage of his family in director Tim Story's latest film. John is hoping to uncover the truth about the death of a close friend. Co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Richard Roundtree, Regina Hall, Luna Lauren Velez, Matt Lauria, Method Man, Robbie Jones and Athena Akers. (R)

Now Playing

A Dog's Journey — Various humans unwittingly help a dog realize the meaning of his own existence through the years in this new film, which stars Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Josh Gad, Henry Lau, Ian Chen and Kenneth Liu. (PG)

Aladdin — A good-natured street urchin competes against a power-obsessed Grand Vizier for a magic lamp that has the ability to make one's deepest wishes become reality in director Guy Ritchie's new live-action remake. Stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomis Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Jordan A. Nash and Nasim Pedrad. (PG)

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America, Iron Man and other heroes regroup for a second shot at taking down the evil Thanos. (PG-13).

Booksmart — Two brainy high school students realized they could have played more and concentrated less on homework. Stars Kaitylyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikus, Lisa Kudrwo, Willl Forte and Molly Gordon. (R)

Brightburn — Elizabeth Banks, Daivd Denman and Jackson A. Dunn star in this new film about a child who crash-lands on Earth. Instead of being viewed as a type of safe superhero, the young individual is looked upon with fear and frowns. Also stars Jennifer Holland and Abraham Clinkscales. (R)

Dark Phoenix — When Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) develops strange, sinister-like powers, the X-Men are forced to determine if the life of one of their team members is more important than all of humankind in director Simon Kinberg's latest film in the series. Also stars Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp and Evan Peters. (PG-13)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters — Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Ken Watanabe star in the newest film about the giant, fire-breathing creature, who could collide with Mothra, King Ghidorah and other large, vicious beasts. Co-stars Ziyi Zhang, Bradley Whitford, Millie Bobby Brown and Sally Hawkins. (PG-13)

How to Train Your Dragon — Hiccup learns that Toothless isn't the only dragon in the area. (PG)

The Hustle — Tired of being taken advantage of by men, two women (Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson) up their antics as scam artists in Chris Addison's new comedy. The duo hope to get a bit of revenge on males who are less than honest. Co-stars Tim Blake Nelson and Alex Sharp. (PG-13)

The Intruder — A young married couple (Meagan Good, Michael Ealy) is confronted by an assertive man (Dennis Quaid) who claims he owns their land in director Deon Taylor's new thriller. The man sold the couple their new house, but he refuses to give up the property. (PG-13)

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — Following the killing of a member of the international assassin's guild, skilled assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) flees from hit men and women. Wick also learns that there is a $14 million price tag on his head. Halle Betrry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Anjelica Huston co-star. (R)

Little — Regina Hall, Marasai Martin, Issa Rae and Justin Hartley star in director-writer Tim Gordon's latest film, which finds a woman being transformed to her younger self. Tracee Ellis Ross, Tone Bell, Tucker Meek and JD McCrary co-star. (PG-13)

Ma — A lonely woman (Octavia Spencer), starving for attention, allows teenagers to party at her house. However, the young guests soon begin to question the motives of the home owner. Also stars Dante Brown, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller and Corey Fogelmanis. (R)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu — When a boy finds an intelligent, speaking Pikachu, the world of Pokemon becomes completely unpredictable. Pikachu's mission is to become a successful detective. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy. (PG)

Rocketman — Director Dexter Fletcher's musical fantasy focuses on rock/pop legend Elton John and his rise to fame in the early and mid-1970s. Stars Taron Egerton, Gemma Jones, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Tom Bennett. (R)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 — Max, Chloe and the rest of the furry, four-legged gang return in this new animated sequel. The friendly animals reveal their interactions and out-of-the-house adventures that take place while their human owners are away. Features the voices of Kevin Hart, Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish and Harrison Ford. (PG)

Shazam! — Billy is a young boy who becomes a superhero simply by saying one name. (PG-13)