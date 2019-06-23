The Kerr Center for Sustainable Agriculture, 24456 Kerr Road in Poteau, will host an elderberry workshop July 13 at the Kerr Center ranch.

The Kerr Center is evaluating several American elderberry varieties under eastern Oklahoma growing conditions. The workshop will feature regional experts on elderberry production and marketing who will address multiple aspects of this increasingly popular perennial crop.

Registration is $20 per person ($15 each additional family member) and includes lunch. Registration is due by 5 p.m. July 10. Early registration is suggested to secure one of the limited spaces available.

For information or to register, visit the events calendar at www.kerrcenter.com, call (918) 647.9123, or email mailbox@kerrcenter.com.