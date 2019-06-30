Bill and Marie Southern, of Muldrow, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family on June 26, 2019. They were married on June 26, 1959, in Sallisaw.

The couple has three children, Joe and wife Debbie, Anna and the late John Borchers and Billy and wife Tammy. They also have five grandchildren, Bryan Lasiter, Kyle Borchers, Austin and the late Shannon Southern and Megan Wilson; and five great-grandchildren, Trevor and Bryson Lasiter and Sydney, Ayden and Huston Davis.

Mr. Southern retired from Rheem Manufacturing in 2002. Mrs. Southern retired from Riverside Furniture in 2000.

Bill and Marie's family is blessed to see in them such a wonderful example of love and commitment.