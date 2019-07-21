A big slice of my childhood is on its way to Fort Smith.

Hideaway Pizza is set to open soon at 8302 Phoenix Ave., the previous location of both Market Place Grill and Grubs Bar & Grille, and the 8,396-square-foot restaurant is being anticipated by yours truly as if it were the Second Coming. So much of my history is wrapped up stuffed-crust-pizza style in Hideaway Pizza. The tastes. The smells. All of the smiles.

The first Hideaway Pizza was established in my hometown, Stillwater, Oklahoma, back in 1957. Still drawing tons of customers and public praise to this day, the Stillwater restaurant is located across the street from the southeast corner of the Oklahoma State University campus and was favored by my family for decades. Mom and Dad would take my brother, Todd, and I there to eat many times. The restaurant was dimly lighted inside, creating a casual, fun mood for guests who willingly brought along their appetities.

When I became a Stillwater High School student in the mid-1980s, Hideaway Pizza became a bigger part of my social landscape. Myself, Matt, Paul, Dave, George, Chuck, Eric, Maya, Tara and many more would congregate inside Hideaway Pizza's cavernous interior. Even when OSU classes and our rock band's gigs threatened to cramp our pizza time a few years later, we, as food-loving customers, prevailed.

Sometimes we leaned too heavily on the tasty goods offered by Hideaway Pizza. Sitting in Spanish class at OSU, George and I swore we could almost smell the hot, meat-based pies cooking. It's probably why he and I skipped the 11:30 a.m. class way too often — please forgive me, Mr. Santiago Garcia— and ducked into Hideaway Pizza to sink our teeth into those great toppings and crust.

But George and I once did pay the price for our class-cutting cravings mightily. No, we didn't fall victim to the discipline of Mr. Garcia or our amazingly patient parents. It was as if Karma stepped in to let George and I have it. He and I were returning to campus, complete with a bright-white Hideaway Pizza box that was crammed to the edges with our warm left-overs. Killer, the name we gave the largest and meanest of the geese that roamed OSU's Theta Pond, stood his ground between us and the closest OSU building. Killer's hoarse hiss, bulging eyes, stomping feet and fluttering wings comprised a giant enemy threat. And then, like in some wild movie, the bully goose charged us. George and I fled. Of course we screamed like tiny children on a playground first. We only got away by flinging the pizza box at our feathered, fussy pursuer.

As we continued to run, we glanced back to see Killer at a rare standstill. Mercifully, the Hideaway Pizza box had opened when we tossed it at our bow-legged assailant. There was Killer, gobbling down triangle-shaped slices of pizza and letting George and I live another day.

During one visit to Stillwater's Hideaway Pizza, a child not too far from his toddler years proudly declared his newfound appreciation for the restaurant.

"Am I dweeming, or is thizz da best pizza I have evuh haaaaad??!!" the wild-eyed boy said, sounding more New York mobster than innocent "Sesame Street" fan.

My family kept glancing over, expecting (and maybe hoping) to see the young patron wearing a pin-striped suit and cradling a white cat. But the overzealous child looked nothing like a gangster. He was just a happy eater, just like the rest of us.

There might not be aggressive geese or Mafia-sounding children at Hideaway Pizza's Fort Smith location, but I bet there will be some exciting times and interesting people to be found there. Oh Hideaway Pizza, how I love thee. Bring on your menu and more of those good, good times, if you please.

Scott Smith has been a feature writer for the Times Record newspaper since April 1996 and started covering entertainment in 1999. Smith is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and plays bass in the Fort Smith-based blues/rock/soul band, Goodluck Slim.