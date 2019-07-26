Robert Earl Keen, Josh Abbott Band, Ryan Bingham, Lucero, Samantha Fish and others are hours away from descending upon a Fort Smith park.

The fifth annual Peacemaker Festival will begin at 6 p.m. today and will begin again at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive. This year's performers, who also include William Clark Green, North Mississippi Allstars, JD Clayton and Dylan Earl, will serve up "some great material" for those attending, said Trent Goins, president for the festival.

"We're looking at having (as many as) 5,000 people in the park each day for the Peacemaker Festival this year," Goins said. "It's going to be an amazing event for everyone."

Today's performers for the all-ages event will be Dylan Earl at 6 p.m., William Clark Green at 7:15 p.m., Josh Abbott Band at 8:45 p.m. and Robert Earl Keen at 10:30 p.m. On Saturday, JD Clayton will take the stage at 4 p.m., followed by Samantha Fish at 5:15 p.m., North Mississippi Allstars at 6:45 p.m., Lucero at 8:30 p.m. and Ryan Bingham at 10:30 p.m.

Jeff Gosey, a co-founder for the Peacemaker Festival, said he feels this year's lineup will be unrivaled by other music-based events. Keen, who was hired as a headliner after the originally booked Turnpike Troubadours cancelled, will Keen the perfect addition to Peacemaker.

"Robert Earl Keen is a legendary singer/songwriter/performer," Gosey said. "He fits in really well with our other artists."

Fort Smith resident Caleb Bradley said he is "amazingly stoked" to see Keen and the other Peacemaker artists.

"I've never seen Robert Earl Keen in person before, so this year's Peacemaker will be a little extra special for me and my family," he said. "I understand that Robert Earl Keen was hired for the festival to replace Turnpike Troubadours, who aren't going to be at the festival.

"I wish the guys in Turnpike Troubadours well, and I'm glad that Robert Earl Keen will be in Fort Smith," Bradley added. "From the looks of the lineup this year, it should be an exciting festival for anyone who digs great music and great performers."

Set to also include diverse food trucks and art vendors, this year's Peacemaker Festival will help raise money for Girls Inc., the Children's Emergency Shelter, Developmental Wings and the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs, Goins said. The charities were selected to be recipients because "they all are children's charities," he said.

"One of the missions of Peacemaker is to support our community," Goins said. "All of the profits are turned over to those charities, and it's exciting because it's a great way for us to support the children in our community."

Goins, Gosey and others affiliated with Peacemaker Festival are spreading the word for attendees to make plans to stay hydrated.

"Lucky for our friends, Southern Sweet Gals — A Drink Boutique, are bringing some tasty options to help with the task during Peacemaker Festival," states an administrator's post on the 5th Annual Peacemaker Festival Facebook page. "This drink boutique lets you choose your base tea, water or lemonade, then you choose from a list of your favorite fruits. ... Hydration is key."

Single-day tickets for the festival are $35 and two-day passes are $60 and can be purchased at PeacemakerFest.com/Tickets.

Bradley was one of the Peacemaker Festival fans who purchased his tickets many weeks ago.

"I think the Fort Smith region is really fortunate to have something like Peacemaker happening right here inside Fort Smith's own backyard," he said. "I'm grateful that I don't have to drive very far to be at Peacemaker. This weekend is going to be a blast."