"Cutting the Cord! Cable-free Options for TV Entertainment" will be 6–7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The program will cover your options if you are looking to "cut the cord" and move from cable and traditional TV to only streaming video services.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.