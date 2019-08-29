Mark Fowler, M.D., will host a free educational seminar focused on women’s health and their ovarian cancer risks from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 22,000 new cases will be diagnosed and nearly 14,000 women will die due to ovarian cancer this year, making it the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women. While some risk factors such as smoking or obesity can be changed, others such age or genetics cannot.

During the seminar, Dr. Fowler will discuss both risk factors and symptoms, which can include:

• Bloating.

• Pelvic, abdominal or back pain.

• Feeling the need to urinate urgently or often.

• Menstrual changes.

• Upset stomach or heartburn.

• Pain during sex.

Dr. Fowler will also discuss steps to be taken for early detection, including gynecological surgery and genetic testing. The seminar will be in the Baptist Health Classroom on the first floor of Baptist Health-Fort Smith. To reserve a spot in the class, call the Baptist Healthline at 1-888-BAPTIST or visit baptist-health.com and click on “Register for a Class.”

During September, Baptist Health will also partner with the River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance to focus on women’s education in honor of Ovarian Cancer Awareness month. Teal ribbons with information about ovarian cancer will be tied in various areas of the hospital’s campus to raise awareness that month.