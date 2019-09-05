The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., has started a new billboard project, “Why Art?” with the intent to provide youth the opportunity to showcase their art and promote a healthy self-esteem, creating opportunities to identify and redirect the valuable skills and abilities the youth possess, according to a news release.

There will be five billboards placed sporadically in the Fort Smith area over the span of a year. Each billboard will have a child’s name and artwork on it. The billboard will be up for around one month or more.

Anyone under the age of 18 is invited to participate and can email the Education Department at education@fsram.org for further details on how to submit the art work. Potential sponsors for the project are encouraged to call (479) 784.2787 or email education@fsram.org.