Births



Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:





Adelina Lorenzo and Gonzalo Marinez of Waldron, a boy, Sept. 3.





Mariah and Brant Toney of Poteau, a boy, Sept. 3.





Savannah and Bryce Nye of Ratcliff, a girl, Sept. 3.





Linda and Michael Morgan of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 3.





Brittany and Steven Vaughn of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 3.





Haley and Jesse Cox of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 3.





Kimberly and Michael Conner of Sallisaw, a boy, Sept. 3.





Ashley and Weston Hughes of Booneville, a girl, Sept. 4.





Angel Bruce and Dakotha Lyons of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 4.





Emily and Brett Brown of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 4.





Jordan and William Shrock of Poteau, a boy, Sept. 4.





Nicole and Drew Welton of Poteau, a boy, Sept. 4.





Rachel Vint and Timothy Owens of Mulberry, a girl, Sept. 4.





Mariana Ramirez-Luna and Edwis Zamudio-Garcia of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 4.





Kayla and Tyler Sidwell of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 4.





Jami and Jalen Northern of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 4.





Casandra and Matthew Lairamore of Pocola, a boy, Sept. 4.





Lillie Lawson of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 4.





Krista and Dustin Guess of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 5.





Jessica Meadors and Logan Meadors of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 5.





Samantha and Logan Tabor of Roland, a boy, Sept. 5.





Tracey Griffin of Huntington, a girl, Sept. 5.





Jennifer Mattern and Alejandro Avenddno of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 5.





Lauren and Cody Dunn of Alma, a boy, Spet. 5.





Logan and Nate Caudle of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 5.





Mariah and Brock Hindman of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 6.





Meredith Williamson and Shane Campbell of Charleston, a boy, Sept. 6.





Cassandra Caludio and Abraham Davis of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 6.





Maria and Jose Aleman, a Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 6.





Hannah Beck of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 6.





Stormy Householder of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 6.





Makaila Moody and Darek Archer of Branch, a boy, Sept. 6.





Arielle and Kaelin Richesin of Mountainburg, a girl, Sept. 6.





Emilee Linthacum of Alma, a boy, Sept. 6.





Allison and Alexander Barham of Van Buren, twin boys, Sept. 6.





Carrie Walker and Kevin Clifton of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 7.





Hanna Harshall of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 7.





Christy Shrader and Raymond Norwood of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 7.





Crystal Hendren of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 7.





Taylor and Brandon Gann of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 8.





Kaylee Stockman-Page and Tyler Blevins of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 8.





Lauren and James King of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 8.





Yvonne Etowa and Philip Elangwe of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 9.





Krista and Tyler Bradshaw of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 9.





Natasha Dunseth and Ronald Sullivan of Muldrow, a girl, Sept. 9.





Leana and Kyler Graf of Hackett, a boy, Sept. 9.





Yolanda Gil and Ismael Gonzalez of Branch, a boy, Sept. 9.





Melinda Lamb and Derrick Gendron of Rudy, a girl, Sept. 9.





Emily and James Duarte of Booneville, a boy, Sept. 9.





Sierria and Casey Simpson of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 9.





Hailey Colwell and Jarvis Jones of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 9.





Shannon Brown and Alex Pendergrass of Cameron, a girl, Sept. 9.





Brittany Childers and James Childers II of Ozark, a boy, Sept. 9.





Amber and Austin Dodd of Alma, a boy, Sept. 9.





Marriages



The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:





Nathan Voss, 30, and Mykaela Sparks, 23, both of Fort Smith.





Michael Russell, 25, and Barbara Bush, 28, both of Alma.





Jacob Boyce, 22, and Brittany Honeycutt, 21, both of Barling.





Christopher Williams, 50, and Thelma Holmes, 48, both of Fort Smith.





Ricky Spoon, 59, and Jenifer Olienyk, 49, both of Van Buren.





Buck Stevenson, 33, and Treesa Balazic, 37, both of Alma.





Charles Alston, 70, and Nacola Jackson, 62, both of Fort Smith.





Todd Keck, 32, and Shyla Foster, 31, both of Fort Smith.





Tyler Foust, 25, and Becca Corley, 26, both of Fort Smith.





Jonathan Dime, 28, and Trisha Crawford, 26, both of Fort Smith.





Bounlat Volavong, 50, and Orathay Syakhasone, 49, both of Fort Smith.





Johnny Kuykendall, 30, and Kayla Anna Watson, 28, both of Miami, Okla.





Bernardo Sandoval, 51, and Maria Guereca, 38, both of Fort Smith.





Brenden Tran, 22, and Nichole Torres, 31, both of Fort Smith.





Kenneth Martin, 49, and Kimberly Looper, 50, both of Fort Smith.





Jason Dover, 47, and Visitacion Hays, 47, both of Fort Smith.





Gary Reagan, 41, and Alma Skelton, 38, both of Shawnee, Okla.





Jerry Smith, 70, and Cheryl Mize, 50, both of Poteau.





Jeremy Marston, 42, of Arkoma and Mary Curlin, 37, of Fort Smith.





David Nicodemus, 38, and Kellye Collier, 42, both of Fort Smith.





Tony Taylor, 52, and Misty Thrailkill, 42, both of Spiro.





Keifer Lang, 27, and Tracey Tippetts, 24, both of Muldrow.





Daniel Shaddon, 49, of Greenwood and Angela Shepard, 50, of Fort Smith.





Chaucey Hollings, 26, and Michaela Todd, 25, both of Roland.





Jerry McClain, 46, of Fort Smith and Rachel Payne, 36, of Greenwood.





Gerald Bardin, 45, and Jennifer Pierce, 31, both of Henryetta, Okla.





Jesse Corley, 19, and Cheyanne Mauck, 18, both of Magazine.





Daniel Myers, 23, and Kimberly Payne, 27, both of Fort Smith.





Dakota Arnoldussen, 21, and Hannah Garrett, 21, both of Fort Smith.





Kevin Owens Jr., 29, and Keondra Manager, 29, both of Roland.





Pablino Servin, 47, and Leonor Vargas, 44, both of Fort Smith.





Cameron Barr, 29, and Morgan Menley, 23, both of Fort Smith.





Terence Elmore, 24, and Stormy Rust, 20, both of Hackett.





Cory Akin, 38, and Jessie Todd, 32, both of Magazine.





David Halstead, 41, and Ezmeralda Belman, 30, both of Fort Smith.





Calvin Fusher, 32, and Alisha Christenberry, 31, both of Fort Smith.





Terry Justice, 34, and Kiyoko Eshima, 37, both of Tahlequah, Okla.





Elliott Brown, 30, and Kristen Robertson, 29, both of Greenwood.





Tyrone Rucker, 41, and Larita Dunn, 48, both of Muskogee, Okla.





Steven Swenson, 40, and Maranda Ashley, 40, both of Fort Smith.





Brennon McClendon, 35, and Susana Aldaco, 42, both of Fort Smith.





Ryan Feero, 32, and Kathryn Wenberg, 28, both of Fort Smith.





The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:



Cody Thomas, 22, and Erica Knighten, 21, both of Van Buren.



Jonathan Wright, 33, and Madison Beavers, 23, both of El Reno, Okla.



Jose Kramer, 21, and Janny Bardales, 25, both of Fort Smith.



Leo Baublit Jr., 48, and Tina Crawford, 48, both of Muldrow.



Kobey Crowden, 20, of Van Buren and Makayla Campbell, 19, of Alma.



Jerry Lovelace, 31, and Brittany Micheli, 29, both of Van Buren.



Jody Cox, 39, and Rebecca Cooper, 40, both of Van Buren.



Marcuss Cole, 24, and Chelsea McCollum, 25, both of Muldrow.



Denver Morrow, 32, and Megan Jones, 32, both of Van Buren.



Justen Cameron, 35, of Van Buren and Lacey Anderson, 34, of Fort Smith.



Tynr Johnson, 24, and Heather Hula, 29, both of Mountainburg.



David Smith Jr., 47, and Angela Brooks, 46, both of Fort Smith.



Easton Stroud, 29, and Amanda Paxton, 27, both of Van Buren.



Michael Burns, 42, of Ozark and Kara Grill, 45, of Van Buren.



Michael Henr, 41, of Van Buren and Lourdes Vallejos, 33 of Fort Smith.