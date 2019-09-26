Like so many other movies, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" possesses strengths and weaknesses.

The latest — and purportedly final — installment in Twentieth Century Fox's "X-Men" film franchise before Disney's future releases, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is now available in DVD, Bluray and 4K video formats, and like it did on the theater screen, the PG-13 thriller pops with visual clarity and rich colors on video. Director/writer Simon Kinberg's movie isn't immaculate, but the technical aspects of the home video version are grade-A good.

Sophie Turner plays Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix, who gains her supernatural, wildly powerful abilities during a semi-successful rescue mission near the beginning of the movie. Turner impresses as the X-Men team member who might be the most lonely and most confused. Unsure of her past, her character desperately tries to stitch together blurry snippets of childhood memories, and when she thinks she is being taunted by others, her Captain Marvel-esque powers go to "11."

The other two best performances in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" are provided by James McAvoy, who reprises his role Charles Xavier/Professor X, and Michael Fassbender, who returns as the ill-at-ease, often-dark-hearted Magneto. McAvoy is outstanding as the patriarch figure of the heroes, trying to keep the team and the X-Men academy together while dealing with Jean's unraveling and Magneto's bending of metal and ethics.

Jennifer Lawrence is solid as Raven/Mystique, although, sadly, the film's writing seems weaker when it comes to her scenes. That's unfortunate, as Lawrence and her shape-shifting character both deserve much more. A key moment that involves Raven/Mystique rings with power, but it could have been one that packed even more emotion.

Nearly unrecognizable and turning in strong performances are Jessica Chastain and Ato Essandoh, who seemingly embody the spooky villains, Vux and Jones, respectively. The scenes where this devilish duo go fist to fist with the movie's heroes inside and on top of a speeding train are among the greatest action sequences in any "X-Men" flick.

It's unfair to beat up on "Dark Phoenix" for not being absolute perfection, although many people definitely have shown their ongoing disappointment and anger. Even the mightily praised "Avengers: Endgame" contained serious blemishes — Ant-Man completely breaks his laid-back character to cuss at young children; the corny jokes about Captain America's rear; and what has to be the most atrocious wig in all of cinema that is placed atop the head of actor Michael Douglas during a Vietnam War-era flashback sequence.

With "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," it was a enormous mistake by Fox Studio heads to release the film in theaters simply as "Dark Phoenix," without "X-Men" in its title. By including "X-Men" in its title, the film surely would have done better at the box office. The DVD, Bluray and 4K versions now read "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

Sure,"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" falls short of the mesmerizing magic of the two best entries in the series, 2011's "X-Men: First Class" and the flawless "X-Men: Days of Future Past" from 2014, but the new DVD mostly soars with only a few bumps of artistic turbulence in its way.

Final grade: B