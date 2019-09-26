The Poteau Valley Genealogical Society will host an open house Oct. 8 at the PVGS room inside the Patrick Lynch Public Library, 206 S. McKenna St. in Poteau. Volunteers will be available to assist in areas of interest throughout our genealogy room, including Native American records, military records, marriage licenses and LeFlore County school records. A genealogy/family reunion fun area will show participants topics such as displaying a family tree, scrapbooks or how to get more of your family involved in a family reunion. PVGS books will be for sale, and participants can sign up for a beginners genealogy class to be held at a later date.

Door prizes will include an Ancestry DNA kit, $30 worth of genealogy research (limited to one line of the winner's family) and various PVGS books published by PVGS. There will be a separate drawing for individuals who purchase a membership that day, which will run through December 2020. Membership prices are yearly individual, $15; family, $20; lifetime individual, $200; and lifetime family, $250.

Refreshments will be served, and goody bags will be handed out. For information, call (918) 647-6153.