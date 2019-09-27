UAFS to offer Master of Education degree

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith soon will offer educators a new way to strengthen their skills and advance their careers thanks to the launch of the university’s second graduate program. UAFS announced it has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission to offer a Master of Education degree; classes are scheduled to begin in January, according to a UAFS news release.

The M.Ed. will allow licensed teachers (or those eligible for licensure) to choose between two areas of emphasis: curriculum and instruction or English.

Terisa C. Riley, UAFS chancellor, said the announcement is an important milestone in the university’s history.

“It’s a direct reflection of the excellence of our faculty,” Riley says in the release. “Gaining the approval of our accrediting agency underscores the quality of this program. I applaud the hard work of Provost (Dr. Georgia) Hale along with Drs. (Monica) Riley, (Cammie) Sublette, and everyone involved in making today possible. The benefits of this program will be felt in classrooms and communities throughout our region.”

The addition of a second master’s degree further enhances the mission of the university to prepare students to succeed in today’s world while advancing economic development and quality of place, according to Riley, executive director of the School of Education.

“This M.Ed. will be delivered with the same excellence and outstanding outcomes as our current undergraduate teaching degrees,” Riley states in the release. “Any K-12 educator will benefit from the curriculum and instruction emphasis. The English emphasis will hone the knowledge and skills of educators interested in developing their abilities in the area of English.”

The M.Ed. is a 30-hour program with 12 hours of core, hybrid coursework, offering a combination of interactive on-campus activities with an online component and 18 hours of specific content offered fully online, the release continues. Both emphasis areas in the M.Ed. will provide outstanding opportunities for teachers to grow in their areas of expertise. In addition to increasing an educator’s skillset, a master’s degree can increase a teacher’s salary, on average, by about $4,400.

For information on the M.Ed. program, can email the Office of Graduate Studies at graduate-studies@uafs.edu or the executive director of the School of Education by phone at (479) 788-7912. Applications are being accepted for January entry and can be accessed and completed online through the university website at www.academics.uafs.edu/graduatestudies.

Crawford County retired teachers to meet

The Crawford County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Oct. 9 at the Crawford County Adult Education Center main meeting room, 605 Alma Circle Blvd., Van Buren. Topic will be the purpose and goals of Crawford County Literacy Council.

Hackett-Bonanza School Reunion set Oct. 12

The Hackett-Bonanza School Reunion will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Hackett School cafeteria. Food and fellowship is planned; attendees can bring a favorite dish or dessert. The class of 1949 will celebrate 70 years.

For information, call Janette McBride at (479) 638-8562 or Linda Gamble at (479) 322-0131.

Education News is published each Friday as a public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday prior to the Friday the item is to be published. Information may be edited for length and content. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the main office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.