Life outside of Guns N' Roses has been good to guitarist-songwriter Slash.

A long-time fan of top hats, Gibson Les Pauls and his hard rock solo career, Slash puts in a more-than-solid effort on the new DVD/2 CD combo pack, "Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators: Living the Dream Tour." Slash's guitar playing — and his signature rich, wide tone — are fully intact throughout the new release, which will please followers of Slash's solo career and his work with Guns N' Roses.

Recorded recently at the legendary Hammersmith Apollo in London, Slash's band — singer Myles Kennedy, bassist/singer Todd Kerns, guitarist Brent Fitz and drummer Frank Sidoris — confidently blast their way out of the starting gate with the edgy, appropriately titled "The Call of the Wild." The song is a crunchy, uptempo track that proudly wears a few hints of Lenny Kravitz and 1970s-era Aerosmith.

Yet Slash and his onstage team never lose sight of their own personality or charm throughout the video, refusing to be a second-rate cover band or GN'R clones. Strong versions of "Halo," "Ghost," "Standing in the Sun," "Avalon," "World on Fire," "Starlight" and "Boulevard of Broken Hearts" create a payday for Slash's followers. It's nice to see Kerns get his due at the lead-vocal microphone for "We're All Gonna Die," which has a glorious, Mott the Hoople-ish arrangement that makes up for the song's silly, clunky chorus.

Several times throughout the concert document find Slash letting blues influences creep into his playing. When the volume of his guitar intentionally dips, the notes become more blues-oriented. The Conspirators also show they are more than two-dimensional metalheads, providing multiple levels of intensity for the Apollo's near-rabid audience.

A mountain of kudos should be given to Slash and his high-decibel cohorts for refusing to lean too heavily on Slash's "other" band throughout the DVD. "Nightrain," which comes about three-fourths through the set, is the only Guns N' Roses song included. And it's not the only highlight on "Living the Dream Tour." Slash, Kennedy and the Conspirators have been touring and recording together for almost a decade — their set while opening for Ozzy Osbourne at Tulsa's BOK Center on the coldest night of 2011 was most impressive — and their creative time together has produced quality material. Thankfully for Slash fans, "Living the Dream Tour" continues that streak of quality and inspiration.

Final grade: B+