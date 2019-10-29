Branches of the Fort Smith Public Library and Crawford County libraries are planning a variety of free Halloween-related activities on Thursday.

• At the Main Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., visitors can see "Carnival of Souls" (PG — 1962) at 2 p.m. Thursday "Carnival of Souls" is a B list independent horror film about a woman who narrowly survives a racing accident, then finds herself face to face with a strange apparition that leads her to a lakeside pavilion. This mystery horror film, directed by Herk Harvey and starring Candace Hilligoss, runs 1 hour 18 minutes.

• A Halloween Storytime will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Windsor Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 4701 Windsor Drive. Children can enjoy a more-silly-than-scary storytime at the library. Costumes are encouraged; stories and treats will be provided.

• The Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. in Fort Smith, on Thursday will hold a Halloween Crafternoon. Children of all ages are invited connect to their crafty side to make spooky Halloween crafts to take home. Kids and their family are invited to stop by this open-house style event anytime from 1-6 p.m. Be sure to stop by and trick or treat the library staff at the front desk before you leave.

• Also Thursday at the Miller Branch Library, adults can take part in Adult Crafty Corner from 2–3 p.m. Participants will be using a pour paint technique to paint pumpkins. All materials will be supplied, and no registration is required.

• The Dallas Branch Library, 8100 Dallas St. in Fort Smith, invites children and their families to drop by for some Halloween fun from 3:30–6 p.m. Free candy, popcorn and a Halloween themed make-and-take craft will be available. Don’t forget to wear you costume.

For information on these or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.

• The Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave., will hold a special Halloween story time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Children will see how some favorite characters like Clifford, Spongebob, Splat the Cat, Fancy Nancy and more celebrate this spooky holiday. There will be fun songs, games, crafts and trick-or-treating around the library.

• Also at the Alma library, visitors are invited to make their own spooky slime beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday. This popular craft is easy to make and fun to play with, and participants get to keep what they create. For information on Alma Library events, call (479) 632-4140.

• The Mountainburg Public Library, 225 Hwy. 71 NW, will hold a candy hunt at the library from 4-5 p.m. Thursday. Visitors can look around the bookshelves for hidden candy and great books or complete activities to win bigger candy bars. Come dressed up for extra treats. All ages are welcome. For information, call (479) 369-1600.