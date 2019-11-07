Nothing says winter beauty more eloquently than pansies and their siblings — the viola or Johnny-Jump-Up — in our zone 7 gardens. Or as garden guru Felder Rushing defines them as "connecting fall to the following spring" in his "Tough Plants for Southern Gardens."

Now, while choices are still plentiful in local garden centers, is the time to plant these little warriors that can take Mother Nature's wallops.

These plants not only provide color all winter but have the distinction of being one of the first bedding plants to be developed, dating back to the 19th century when the breeding frenzy began in Europe. Back in 1833, there were 400 named pansies.

In addition to its rich history, this little wildflower has been immortalized in art and literature and has been a favorite of gardeners for generations. Today, it continues to be one of the most popular plants for winter gardens from the White House to your neighborhood.

Botanically, violas and pansies are members of the genus Viola and their names are often used interchangeably, but there are differences.

Pansies (Viola x wittrockiana) have the largest plants and blooms, growing 6- to 10-inches tall. Flowers can measure up to four inches across and are in bright colors, bicolors, tricolors and watercolor blends and they often have face-like-center markings. Thanks to hybridizers, colors range from dark and velvety to bright and bold to soft and pastel in shades of yellow, orange, red, pink violet, blue and white. Plants range from big and floppy to compact. Some cultivars even trail.

Violas (Viola tricolor) are dainty and resemble miniature pansies with pretty flower faces in purple, yellow and white. They often reseed and return year after year, hence their name. In fact, they like to reseed between stones and in cracks in walkways. Although not as audacious as pansies, they have a reputation for being tougher — quicker to recover after a hard freeze and tolerant of our heat in fall and spring.

Pansies and violas are adaptable to many sites in the garden as well as in borders and along sidewalks and in containers. They prefer full sun (although violas can take partial shade), rich drained soil and a little fertilizer in late February to encourage growth and extend blooming.

Today's pansies and violas are often paired with ornamental kale (Brassica oleracea) for its complimenting bursts of bright foliage in pinks, purples and reds. These kales are grown for their texture and color, not for their flavor — although they are genetically the same as edible kales. They are from the same genus and species as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, but were developed by selecting those with unique foliage color.

While they are dainty, they are not delicate and easily survive our back-and-forth swings of weather. One of the few plants that offer color with foliage rather than flowers, the leaves form a tight rosette and can be curly, ruffled or featherlike. The outer leaves are typically blue-green while the centers are bright red, pink, purple, green, yellow-green or creamy white.

Although some of us refer to these plants as ornamental kale or cabbage (and they are related), there is a difference. Cabbage plants have smooth leaf margins and will form a head while kale has serrated or fringed leaf margins.

Other popular bedding plants that love our winters in the River Valley are dianthus and snapdragons.

So even after autumn's artistry fades, we gardeners find comfort in the words of plant-loving artist Henri Matisse: "There are always flowers for those who want to see them."

Congratulations to University of Arkansas Fort Smith on winning the Professional Grounds Management Society's 2019 Green Star Grand Award — a competition that included hundreds of campuses across the country. We master gardeners who meet monthly on campus are always aware of the beautiful grounds (and the amount of work involved). We especially admire the staff's dedication to the beautiful crepe myrtles in the battle against crepe myrtle scale — a constant threat to these beloved natives.

Next week, the topic will be: A tale of two olive trees.

Lucy Fry of Fort Smith is a level 4 Master Gardener and writes the area Master Gardener newsletter. Her column, Gardening for the Record, runs weekly in the Times Record. Send questions to GardeningForTheRecord@gmail.com.