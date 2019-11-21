Maintaining your car is a smart step in keeping it running like a fine-tuned machine and as energy-efficient as possible. If you do the work yourself, it's important to make sure hazardous fluids (like motor oil), scrap metal and old batteries get recycled. One national retailer — AutoZone — accepts all of these at no charge. When bringing in motor oil, transmission fluid and gear oil, be sure these fluids are sealed in a container with a tight-fitting lid (reusing the plastic bottles these came in is a great idea).