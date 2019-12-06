The often highly animated Elvis sometimes sang religious songs, which helped get some children of God animated toward a closer fellowship with God. Sometimes though, he sang religious songs containing wrong notions. For instance, in "Everlasting Life" Elvis claimed that "somewhere out in empty space long before the human race, something stirred. A vast and timeless sorée began, intelligence was born then there was the word." Elvis was wrong. I had no animated beginning.

The Creator is not a created, evolved or creatively evolved being. However, God is the one creator of all new creatures. He has always successfully made all of the new creatures that he has wanted to make and when he wanted to make them. That is the Bible's genesis revelation, whether in Genesis I, John 3:8, John 5:25, Romans 8:30 or elsewhere.

Most of God's children score far from a perfect 10 concerning their understanding of Romans 10. It's not an instruction for becoming animated in a particular way and becoming born again. Rather, Paul's prayer was for those ignorant born again people to become individuals who are savvy that God created them in Christ Jesus without any input from them. People who are born again have eternal salvation. If those born again become savvy to the truth that eternal salvation is by God's input alone, they obtain a timely salvation, a deliverance from the unnecessary worry of "toiling on, toiling on" to get themselves and others to heaven.

May God's born again children, in their zeal and animation, be properly directed in thought and action. May the eternally saved enjoy timely savviness on Earth.