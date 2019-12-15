When did the Christmas season get so ... chaotic?

I remember, when I was in my 20s, huddling around the TV with my brother, parents and other relatives to watch "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." We would howl with laughter at how Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) would struggle with everything and everyone around him, as if we had never watched that VHS tape before. How could that many crazy things happen to one family during the hours leading up to Christmas Eve? How could Clark become so overwhelmed by holiday stress that he ventured far beyond the boiling point to spew a stream of words that seemed appropriate for Santa's "Naughty" list? It was on-screen humor, and I thought at the time that the shenanigans were a million miles away from my life here in the real world.

And then one day, I became Clark Griswold. Well, a version without children and one that doesn't usually reference Bing Crosby dancing with Danny Kaye. But I feel like I've become a version of Clark, and it became apparent during the first few hours after Halloween. How were my wife and I going to see all of our relatives for Christmas when our family stretches across five states? We hadn't started Christmas shopping, and money seemed quite a bit tighter compared to last year.

Even our 9-year-old rescue cat, YoYo, got in on the adding-drama action. YoYo is our kid — I will need to be institutionalized when YoYo leaves for the Rainbow Bridge — and like many children, YoYo enjoys pushing a few boundaries. My wife, Dixie, and I can't keep him away from our Christmas tree. Cats are inquisitive, this we know, and YoYo is no exception. Throw in some lights and sparkly decorations, and our Christmas tree is like heroin to YoYo. Our 13-pound, gray-and-white cat no longer climbs the tree, but he makes up for it by taking in the smells of tree. YoYo knows that with each of his whiffs of the tree, his body responds via a dozen sneezes, yet he can't resist placing his tiny pink nose onto the tree's green limbs.

"YoYo! Why do you do that?" I ask him every time.

YoYo will glance up at me and then, as his dark pupils swell, he crouches down and is ready to play catch like a dog. And then I feel a little guilty about not spending enough time playing with him. YoYo's affection for our tree isn't a problem, but amidst the seasonal pandemonium, it seems like a good-sized issue. Much like Helen Griswold (Beverly D'Angelo) in "Christmas Vacation," my wife is super patient and super supportive. She is the voice of reason, assuring me numerous times between Halloween and Christmas Eve that it will all work out, and that we will see as many family members as possible.

So friends, listen to that voice of reason, wherever it may be, and don't let panic set in this Christmas season. Don't succumb to Clark Griswold-type meltdowns, as funny as they might be in a film. It's OK if you won't be able to see every family member in the next few days, and it's OK if that so-called perfect gift for someone else isn't purchased this year. Christmas isn't about cramming as much office work ahead of Christmas as humanly possible, nor does it require us to collapse from nerves and exhaustion when preparing a massive, picturesque meal. Christmas also doesn't demand that we skate near bankruptcy while purchasing expensive gifts that people might not even really want in the first place.

Christmas is about sitting down with loved ones and just soaking up the conversations, the hugs, the laughter and even the moments when a relative commandeers center-stage in the living room to share a family story for the 87th time (Mom and James, we really do love your stories). Your family just wants to see you and spend whatever precious few hours that are available together. Even Clark Griswold was able to eventually arrive at that conclusion. Merry Christmas, friends. Shed your stress and have a safe, enjoyable time with those you love.

Scott Smith has been a feature writer for the Times Record newspaper since April 1996 and started covering entertainment in 1999. Smith is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and plays bass in the Fort Smith-based blues/rock/soul band, Goodluck Slim.