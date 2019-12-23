Monday

Belle Point Quilter's Guild: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Call Brenda Browning at (479) 783-8098.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Meets at 7 a.m. at 4901 Midland Boulevard in Fort Smith for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U Street in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Public Library Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Windsor Branch, 4701 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-0405.

Laptime Story Time: Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith. Ages newborn to 24 months.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Meets at 6 p.m. at 4500 Kelley Highway in Fort Smith. Call (479) 434-6285 or email twilson@recoveryhhi.org.

St. Anne's Society Bingo Fundraiser: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 22 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Proceeds help those in need.

Step In Time Dance Class: Advanced Waltz lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Waltz lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072 or visit the Step In Time Dance Class page on Facebook.

Van Buren Public Library Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.

