Divorced? Separated? We want to help. The next 13-week session of Divorce Care classes will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith. Workbook is $15 and classes are free.

For more information, go to www.DivorceCare.org or call (479) 650-0177.