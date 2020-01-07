Tuesday



Adult Craft Class: Monthly craft class for grownups. All supplies provided. Registration required. 1 p.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Baby and Me: Songs, fingerplays, bubbles, parachute play, a story and play time. Birth to age 3 and their caregivers. 10:30 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Bible Study: Meets at noon at King Solomon Christian Church, 4200 N. N St., Fort Smith.

Bingo: Meets at 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road, Fort Smith. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

Cancer Support Group for Women: Meets at 5 p.m. at Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. (479) 782-6302.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Meets at 9 a.m. at Cedarville Community Center.

Civil Air Patrol Cadets: Meets at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Airport, Building 1A, 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith.

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 1 Social: Runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany Street in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

District 4 Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Team: Meets at 7 p.m. at Old Rock Schoolhouse in Cedarville.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at 1810 S. U Street in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Meets at noon at Western Sizzlin', 5200 Towson Ave., Fort Smith. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Free Basic Computer Skills Class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

Grief Share Support Group: Meets at 6 p.m. at Goddard United Methodist Church, 1922 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith. For more information, call (479) 785-1415.

Ladies Bible Study: Meets at 9:30 a.m. at West Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-1240.

Mulberry Public Library Teen Group: Geared for 9th graders and up. 4 p.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Noon Lions Club: Meets at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Paint Kindness Rocks: Paint rocks with the librarians; they will be kept at the library for anyone who needs to take some positivity with them. Tweens and teens. 4 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. at Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

Planners 101 — From Bullet to Build Your Own: Get organized this year. See different planners, decide which is best for you and learn how to get started. Adults and seniors. 2-3 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Prime Time Story Time: Meets at 6 p.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-0229.

River Valley Ale Raisers: Meets at 6 p.m. at GrowFresh Organics, 7709 Ellis St., Building 303, Fort Smith.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.

STEM Activities: Science, technology, engineering, art and math activities for 1st through 5th graders. Call to register to ensure adequate supplies. 3:45 p.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Toddler Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-0229.

Toddler Tuesdays: Held from 11 a.m. to noon at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. For ages 18 months to 4 years. Adult must attend with child. Call (479) 784-2787.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary: Meets at 7:15 p.m. at the U.S. Coast Guard Station, 3802 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-4696.

Van Buren Public Library Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.

