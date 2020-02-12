U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr (Ret.) John Roger Rickard of Alma was recently selected to serve on the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame, Inc. board of directors.

The board met Feb. 7 in Conway. The AMVHOF is a nonprofit 501-C-3 corporation based in Conway with the sole mission of honoring up to 15 Arkansas veterans each year for their service to the country. Rickard is a 2017 inductee to the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame and a Vietnam veteran who received the Meritorious Service Medal, three Navy Commendation Medals and founded the Alma High School JROTC program.

The induction ceremony is held each year in early November in Little Rock. The Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame maintains a display on the second floor of the Arkansas Capitol in the Treasurer’s Office.

The AMVHOF honors Veterans’ from all five branches of the military and relies on donations and sponsors to fund these honors. Information is available on the website, AMVHOF.org, or by calling 1-888-329-3845. Donations can be mailed to AMVHOF, Inc., P.O. Box 11011, Conway, AR 72034.