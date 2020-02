Bill C. and Gail A. (Robinson) Bardrick of Fort Smith will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday. They were married Feb. 20, 1960, at South Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where they are still active members.

Mr. Bardrick worked in public education as the principle of Northside High School. Mrs. Bardrick was a secretary at Tilles Elementary School.

The couple has two children, Tom Bardrick of Jenny Lind and Cheryl Humphrey of Centerville, Tenn.; and two grandchildren.