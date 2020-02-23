Austin, a mixed-breed puppy now about 3 months old has a playful, sweet personality and will need a fenced yard to ensure safe play time. Austin will make a great companion.

Tips of the Week

• Train your dog to follow simple commands.

• Spay or neuter

• Schedule annual visits to vet.

• Interact with your pet often - socialize.

• Stay informed about local licensing laws

• Microchip and keep ID tags on your pet.

Poteau Valley Humane Society is at 326 Industrial Blvd. in Poteau. Representatives can be reached at (918) 649-0986, PoteauPets@clnk.com, PoteauPets.org or Facebook/PoteauValleyHumaneSociety.