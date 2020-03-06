Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Onward — Director/co-writer Dan Scanlon's animated feature finds two teenage elf brothers in a suburban fantasy world. The two decide to set out for a treak to learn if magic really does exist, and if they will be able to reconnect with one of their loved ones. Features the voices of Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Pratt, John Ratzenberger, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Tracey Ullman and George Psarras. (PG)

The Way Back — Oscar winner Ben Affleck ("Justice League") stars as a former high school basketball star, who struggles with alcoholism in director Gavin O'Connor's new film. The man is hired to coach a team at his alma mater, which forces him to confront his own nagging demons while trying to help his young athletes. Also stars Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins, Hayes MacArthur, Da'Vinchi and Rachael Carpani. (R)

Now Playing

Abominable — A magical, music-loving Yeti meets a girl and wants to return to his family. (PG)

Bad Boys for Life — Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) are reunited for what they think might be their last case together in this action-packed film from directors Adil el Aribi and Bilall Fallah. Also stars Vanessa Hudgens and Joe Pantoliano. (R)

Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn — DC super-villain Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) returns to join forces with Huntress, Black Canary and others for a dangerous, thrill-filled mission in director Cathy Yan's new film. Co-stars Rosie Perez and Ewan McGregor. (R)

Brahms: The Boy II — In director William Brent Bell's new movie, a family moved into the Heelshire Mansion, and soon their child strikes up an apparent friendship with a life-like doll, which is named Brahms. Stars Katie Holmes, Christopher COnvery, Owain Yeoman and Joely Collins. (PG-13)

The Call of the Wild — Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Dan Stevens and Cara Gee star in director Chris Sanders' new film, which is based on the popular novel and shows how one man (Ford) interacts with — and learns from — an adventurous, sweet-natured sled dog. The two find themselves struggling for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. (PG)

Doolittle — Stephen Gaghan directs this new tale, which centers around an adventure-seeking physician (Robert Downey Jr.), who discovers that he has a strange ability to have conversations with animals. Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Rami Malek and John Cena also star. (PG)

Downhill — Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and Will Ferrell lead the cast in this new comedy-drama about a couple who, after they are faced with an avalanche at a ski resort, begin to look at their lives and each other differently. (R)

Fantasy Island — This new film puts a horror spin on the popular 1970s TV show of the same name, where a magical island resort becomes home to several bizarre, unexpected occurrences. Stars Michael Pena, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Austin Stowell. (PG-13)

The Gentlemen — Director/writer Guy Ritchie's newest film follows a British drug lord, who attempts to sell his successful empire to a gang of Oklahoma billionaires. Stars Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Jason Wong and Lyne Renee. (R)

Gretel & Hansel — A young girl leads her younger brother into the woods, hoping to find work and food, but the siblings encounter something completely strange and absolutely terrifying. Stars Sophia Lillis, Samuel Leakey, Alice Krige, Jessica Elise De Gouw and Charles Babalola. (PG-13)

The Invisible Man — A woman's abusive ex commits a fatal act, which leads to strange, threatening events in director-writer Leigh Whannell's film, which blends mystery, horror and sci-fi themes. The woman soon begins to believe that she is being stalked by someone who is invisible. Stars Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Benedict Hardie, Sam Smith and Amali Golden. (R)

Jumanji: The Next Level — Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Danny DeVito star in director/co-writer Jake Kasdan's sequel, where feuding friends must save one of their own. (PG-13)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Maleficent and her goddaughter, Aurora, are pulled into conflict. (PG)

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (subtitled) — Young individuals hope to become professional superheroes as they battle fighters, who are known as quirks, in this new animated feature. Deku and his Hero Academy classmates find themselves facing off against Nine, who people say is the strongest villain to date. Features the voices of Felecia Angelle, Christopher Bevins, Johnny Yong Bosch, Luci Christian and Dani Chambers. (PG-13)

1917 — Two young British military privates are assigned an impossible mission during World War I — to deliver a message far into enemy territory in an effort to prevent the killing of 1,600 men. Stars Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Richard Madden. (R)

Parasite — The Kims are a poor family who con their way into working as servants for a rich family in this Oscar winner for Best Picture. Stars Sun-kyun Lee, Kang-ho Song, Yeo-jeong Jo, Hye-jin Jang and Myeong-hoon Park. (R)

The Photograph — Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Teyonah Parris, Courtney B. Vance and Y'Lan Noel star in writer/director Stella Meghie's new release, which focuses on interwinding love stories that take place both in the past and the present. (PG-13)

Playing with Fire — Seasoned, rugged firefighters meet their match via three ambitous, rowdy children. (PG)

Sonic the Hedgehog — Jim Carrey ("The Truman Show") and James Marsden ("X-Men") lead the cast in director Jeff Fowler's new adventure, which follows a small, blue, speedy hedgehog, a police officer and one evil scientist. Also stars Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter and Neal McDonough. (PG)

The Turning — A man hires a young governess to watch over his young relatives in director Floria Sigismondi's new film, which offers a modern twist on Henry James' "The Turn of the Screw." Stars Mackenzie Davis, Brooklyn Prince and Niall Greig Fulton. (PG-13)