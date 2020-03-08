Social media workshop March 17

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will present a workshop on social media March 17.

“Social Media for Business” will be held 10-11:30 a.m. March 17 at the Fort Smith Public Library.

"Utilizing social media for your business is now more important than ever," a news release from ASBTDC states. "If you want to know how to do it right, join us as our speaker from Rock City Digital discusses the five golden rules of social media, how to create your own social media content strategy, how to capture creative content, and what programs to use to create easy graphics."

There is no cost to attend, thanks to Arvest Business Resource Center. Seating is limited with registration required no later than March 16 at 479-356-2067 or asbtdc.org/russellville-events.