TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1794, the U.S. Congress passed the Act to Provide Naval Armament, establishing the force that would become the U.S. Navy.

In 1886, Apache leader Geronimo surrendered to U.S. forces at Skeleton Canyon in Arizona.

In 1915, Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary, was quarantined on North Brother Island in New York City.

In 1964, the strongest recorded earthquake in U.S. history (magnitude 9.2) struck Alaska, killing more than 120 people.

In 1998, the Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra, a medication to combat impotence.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Wilhelm Roentgen (1845-1923), scientist/inventor; Henry Royce (1863-1933), founder of Rolls-Royce Limited; Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (1886-1969), architect; Gloria Swanson (1899-1983), actress; Sarah Vaughan (1924-1990), singer; Quentin Tarantino (1963- ), filmmaker; Mariah Carey (1970- ), singer; Nathan Fillion (1971- ), actor; Fergie (1975- ), singer-songwriter; Buster Posey (1987- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Silver prices plummeted on this day in 1980 when brothers Nelson Bunker Hunt and William Herbert Hunt attempted to corner the silver market and failed.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1939, Oregon defeated Ohio State 46-33 to win the first NCAA men's basketball tournament.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "When people ask me if I went to film school, I tell them, 'No, I went to films.'" — Quentin Tarantino

TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 — consecutive No. 1 singles for singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, beginning with her August 1990 debut single, "Vision of Love," and ending with her October 1991 single, "Emotions." Carey is the only artist in history to reach No. 1 with her first five singles.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 24) and first quarter moon (April 1).