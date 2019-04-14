This is Doug! Isn't he handsome? Doug is a Cur mix, he weighs 45 pounds and is a very friendly, happy dog! He has been with us for almost a year, we must find him a forever home and family a year is too long. He has already been neutered so he is ready to go home with you! Come to the Shelter and meet him, his adoption fee is only $45.00. For more information on Doug call the Shelter at 362-7322 after 12:00.

Wish List:

Dry Dog Food

Puppy Chow

Cat Litter non-scoopable

Bleach

Laundry Soap

Paper Towels