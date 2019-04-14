Recently The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced public open house dates for the newly renovated Memphis Tennessee Temple located at 4199 Kirby-Whitten Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38135.

Jacob and Mary Tillman from Heber Springs Arkansas, members of the Church have made plans to attend. Jacob is the son of Ron and Debbie Tillman. He grew up in Heber Springs and now teaches 8th grade math at Heber Springs Middle School. He met his wife, Mary, while attending Brigham Young University-Idaho. Mary grew up in a military family and traveled many places throughout her life. Both have expressed their eagerness for the opportunity to again take their children to tour a temple open house.

Mary said "We are so excited for our children to be able to attend The Memphis Tennessee Temple open house! As a family, we were able to attend the open house of the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple a few years ago. An open house is a rare opportunity where we were able to show and teach our children the purpose of temples, and that they are the “house of the Lord” the most sacred places on earth. After walking through the temple at that time I asked my children, “What was your favorite part?" My two oldest told me of the peace that they felt and how perfect everything looked and our youngest said he loved all the pictures of Jesus. Temples are truly a haven from all the turmoil of the world. It is where we can feel of our Saviors’ love and saving grace. The Memphis Tennessee Temple, however, holds a cherished place in our hearts. Jacob and I were married and sealed there, for time and all eternity. Now at this open house we will be able to walk through the temple with our children and share with them the treasured memories of that day."

For a brief period of time, the public is invited to visit the temple during the free open house from Saturday, April 13, to Saturday, April 20, 2019 (excluding Sunday, April 14, 2019). Reservations for the open house can be made through: http://churchofjesuschrist.org/temples/open-houses

Latter-day Saint temples differ from the meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. Temples are considered “houses of the Lord” where Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. Inside, members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to serve Jesus Christ and their fellowman.

At the conclusion of the open house, the temple will be formally rededicated on Sunday, May 5, 2019, by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Attendance to the session will be by invitation only.

The Memphis Tennessee Temple was originally dedicated April 23, 2000, by President James E. Faust, then second counselor in the First Presidency of the Church. It was closed on September 29, 2017, for an extensive renovation project on both the interior and exterior of the building.

Worldwide, there are 201 temples operating, announced or under construction. The Memphis Tennessee Temple will serve members of the Church throughout the mid-south, including Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Tupelo, Mississippi.

All who are interested are welcome and encouraged to take advantage of this rare opportunity to go and visit a House of the Lord.