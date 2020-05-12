A Knockout Punch For Cat Odor

Dear Mary: My mother-in-law has a leather couch that is only about two years old. Several months ago, her cat relieved herself on the sofa, and I? mean more than once.

Mom has tried everything she can think of to get the odor out. Most cleaners that claim to take out odors don't say whether they're safe for leather, so we've been leery about using them. Can you recommend something that will help? Otherwise, she may have to buy a new couch. — Suzanne

Dear Suzanne: Yes, I can. Nok-Out is an amazing product that eliminates odors instead of just trying to cover them up with fragrance. It is the only thing I know of that eliminates animal odors — especially cat odors — and cigarettes by chemically altering them through a process known as oxidation.

As for your specific problem involving leather, I asked Nok-Out owner Ted Price, and he responded:

"Nok-Out does not harm leather at all. The one caution I always state is that because the pores of leather are so dense, it may take more than one application to penetrate to the site of the contamination and completely eliminate the odor.

For leather furniture, spray until lightly moistened and then scrub the leather with a sponge dipped in Nok-Out. The scrubbing process seems to encourage penetration, rather than just letting it soak in. After about five minutes, wipe away any residual moisture and let dry naturally. It's a good idea to upend the sofa and spray the bottom of the furniture, skirting (if any) all wooden surfaces. When buttons or other decorative touches are present, and along any seaming, spray carefully and thoroughly to enhance the penetration process."

Nok-Out is the only thing I know of that really works on difficult odors. As a bonus, it contains no fragrance, and it's nontoxic. It's also hypoallergenic. Nok-Out is available at https://NokOut.com. Or better, call 866-551-1927. Be sure to tell Ted that you learned about Nok-Out from Mary Hunt. Thanks.

Move Home To Mom And Dad?

Dear Mary: Thank you so much for the insight you give! My wife and I have been married for a year and half. Do you think it is wise to move in with my parents to cut costs and save money? — Joshua

Dear Joshua: Reading your letter gave me an initial jolt! My son's name is Joshua, and at first, I thought maybe he was trying to break it to me gently that he and Wendy are moving in. Then I remembered they've been married a bit longer than you, so I settled down.

I'll tell you exactly what I would tell my son: Unless you are experiencing a season of severe financial distress, I would not recommend moving in with your parents. Sure, you could probably save a lot of money, but at what cost?

It is important for the two of you to create and establish your own home where you are independent, responsible and self-reliant.

Make sure you are saving at least 10% of your net income and that you are not incurring debt or living beyond your means.

Should you go through a season of financial difficulty in the future and find you must move back home with your parents as a matter of survival, let it be for only a short time while you get back on your feet.

Mary invites questions, comments and tips at EverydayCheapskate.com, "Ask Mary." This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of the book "Debt-Proof Living."