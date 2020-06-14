Adelene Neislar celebrating 100th birthday

Adelene Neislar, former longtime resident of Fort Smith, is celebrating her 100th birthday today, June 14.

Adelene was a teacher at Ballman Elementary and very active in church and community organizations. She has lived in San Antonio since 1991. She contributes her longevity to walking and staying active by playing bridge and card games, quilting and riding her stationary bike everyday.

Her greatest joys are her three grandchildren and great-grandchild, Lunabelle Rose.

The family is planning a party in October.