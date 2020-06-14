This week in Fort Smith history: June 14-20

June 14, 1892 — At the state Democratic Convention in Little Rock, Col. William Meade Fishback of Sebastian County is nominated as a candidate for Arkansas governor. “Congratulations are the order of the day in Fort Smith, with 100 guns being fired in honor of Fishback’s victory,” the Arkansas Gazette wrote.

June 14, 1893 — William Heath and his son, George Heath, are convicted in federal court on four charges of cattle stealing.

June 14, 1964 — A two-time Fort Smith mayor and former Sebastian County sheriff, Jack Foster Pace, dies at age 74. He served three terms as sheriff, from 1935-1941, and was mayor from 1945-53 and 1957-61. He also was engaged in the real estate business and served as a county constable.

June 15, 1903 — High water of the Arkansas River causes a five-room house and small barn owned by Mrs. Fisher to slide into the river.

June 16, 1863 — Brig. Gen. William Steele issues orders from Fort Smith for Confederate troops in western Arkansas: “Bring together, as soon as you can, all the detached battalions and companies that can be made available … try to ascertain when a train will be going down; then move upon it, capture it and destroy it if there is any risk of a recapture.”

June 16, 1939 — The Pilot Club of Fort Smith, a volunteer service organization for business and professional women, is founded.

June 16, 2000 — A “topping-out” ceremony is held for the new Fort Smith Public Library building at 3201 Rogers Ave. Attendees signed their name to the beam before it was put into place.

June 18, 1947 — World War II aviator Maj. Pierce McKennon, 27, of Fort Smith dies during a training accident in San Antonio. The 21 planes McKennon destroyed are the most of any Arkansas ace during World War II. The road leading to the Fort Smith Regional Airport was named for McKennon in 2002.

June 19, 1882 — Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves brings eight prisoners in from Indian Territory, charged with various crimes.

June 20, 1923 — Frank Parke, 56, a co-founder of the Fort Smith News Record and longtime sports editor of the Fort Smith Times Record, dies after a short illness. The Times Record reports that the day’s edition “is the first time in a quarter of a century with no copy from Mr. Parke.”