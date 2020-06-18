The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in global lockdowns and restrictions. While we are isolated in our homes, with limited options of what to do and where to go to entertain ourselves and occupy our time, the internet provides the bulk of our social engagement.

With an increase in time spent on the web, scammers looking to take advantage of vulnerable people also have more opportunities to trick unsuspecting internet users. Coronavirus scams are on the rise as predators use common fears to their advantage.

In this article, we will take a look at typical techniques used in email and phone scams, new coronavirus-related schemes, and simple practices you can use to avoid being scammed.

Scams to look out for

The danger of email scams is that they often appeal to our sympathies and desires. While most of email junk is automatically filtered into our spam folders, enough make it through and provide convincing enough detail to make it through among our regular emails. Emails from unknown senders that tell a compelling story can encourage a reader’s curiosity or play upon their human kindness. And though application of moderately simple research tactics that any student would know is usually enough to debunk a scammer’s attempt, they include just enough reality to hook a surprisingly high number of people who aren’t stupid by any measure.

Sometimes these emails appear from someone you know; if a friend or family relation has been hacked, you might receive an email describing a situation in which that person is in serious danger and only you can help - by immediately sending money. There will always be a financial angle to these stories, but it can sometimes be difficult to detect.

A common email scam narrative describes how you have been selected for a special opportunity, or have won a large sum of money. All you have to do is make a small deposit of some sort to receive your prize. Unsuspecting readers might be fooled into thinking this situation is real, and would send the fee without ever receiving a cent. If you haven’t figured it out, there is no prize and you just lost money.

Another scam presents the fact that you have been named as the inheritor of a millionaire’s estate, even though the millionaire named may be completely unfamiliar to you. Phone scams are also common; people posing as poll workers, ad campaigners, or charity seekers may trick you into funding their charade.

Coronavirus schemes

People isolated at home, alone, may be safer from contracting the coronavirus, but will also be more vulnerable to email and phone phishing. With no other recourse to outside entertainment and with faster broadband speeds, people are spending more and more time on the internet. Spammers have already begun to take full advantage.

Thanks to increased pandemic-inspired traffic, Google now blocks more than 100 million emails a day, many of which are specifically related to coronavirus. Google says that COVID-19 has become the largest subject of spam mail. Emails attempting to impersonate politicians or authoritative sources like the World Health Organization try to convince recipients to fund specific causes or download a particular software, thus enabling the aggressors to swindle you of funds, collect sensitive personal data such as credit card information or login details, or implant malware or other harmful software on your computer.

A new phone scam has been identified in which phone call recipients are promised special access to a coronavirus vaccine. A robotic voice promises to put you on an exclusive wait list that will reserve a supply of the vaccine, a vaccine which, by the way, has not yet been developed. Preying on common anxieties and fears of COVID-19, these scammers ask for a deposit in order to hold your vaccine "reservation." The scam is effective. By using pervasive fears and legitimate global health concerns against victims who are more isolated than usual, they are able to extract more money and personal information.

Protecting your privacy

While it may be intimidating or frightening to consider these tactics employed to take advantage of unsuspecting victims, there are usually clear warning signs that a scam is afoot.

It is important to remember that no legitimate phone call from a government agency will require you to provide sensitive information, such as credit card details and social security number. In the case of this new coronavirus phone scam, the robocallers attempt to persuade you using information that can be easily disproved with a bit of basic research. They may claim, for example, that antibiotics can be taken to stop the virus, when in fact, antibiotics only address bacterial, not viral, infections.

Spam emails often open with a generic greeting like "Dear Sir and/or Madame," or "Hi Dear," for example, which should automatically put you on guard. If they also include a link to make a payment, you should certainly do additional research, which will quickly reveal the email to be false. Remember that you can always Google the sender of an email - oftentimes spammers make up generic aliases, such as "John Williams." A quick Google search can reveal whether or not they are real.

Additional pre-emptive steps to take in order to protect yourself include using security software and updating your operating system frequently, enabling multi-factor authentication to prevent your accounts from being hacked, and backing up your data to ensure that you have a safe, protected copy in case of the worst eventuality.

Stay Safe, Be Aware

Although it may be ever-so-tempting to click that link that promises riches, or to purchase a miracle coronavirus cure, it is not difficult to stay safe from phone scammers and online predators. Scammers paint vague pictures of situations that will entice you, drawing upon your fears and desires. As long as you use common sense, think practically, and do your research, you can protect yourself from phishing schemes.

Brian Skewes recently returned to Chicago after a year in Thailand and is planning where to go next.