Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Brenda Garcia De Mendoza and Ronald Gamez Mendez of Fort Smith, a boy, June 16.

Jessica Munoz and Travis McWilliams of Sallisaw, a girl, June 16.

Tatum and Daniel Munoz of Greenwood, a boy, June 16.

Jessica and Willis Plett of Fort Smith, a boy, June 16.

Karrisa and Brent Craig of Van Buren, a boy, June 16.

Melissa and Stephane Pribble of Roland, a boy, June 16.

Rebecca and Scott Ballard of Charleston, a boy, June 16.

Shelby and Todd Whitson of Paris, a boy, June 17.

Danielle and Grady Chancey of Van Buren, a girl, June 17.

Tabytha and Robert Frost of Van Buren, a boy and a girl, June 17.

Mabel and Angel Argueta of Fort Smith, a girl, June 17.

Taylor Stacy and Tyler Dickens of Waldron, a girl, June 17.

Tyeecha Hawkins and Brandon Douglas of Fort Smith, a girl, June 17.

Megan and Joseph Ioimo of Fort Smith, a girl, June 17.

Annitra and Russel Jones Sr. of Fort Smith, a girl, June 17.

Laura and Robert Rogers of Van Buren, a boy, June 18.

Zoe and Dauntae Andrews of Fort Smith, a girl, June 18.

Katelyn Bowers of Keota, a boy, June 18.

Jessica and Christopher Peoples of Fort Smith, a girl, June 18.

Heather and Steven Stills of Van Buren, a boy, June 18.

Tamerah Reeders of Fort Smith, a girl, June 18.

Brittany Nichols and Bryson Graham of Wister, a girl, June 18.

Amber and Patrick Price of Muldrow, a boy, June 18.

Jamie Cecil of Fort Smith, a boy, June 18.

Jennifer Messner and David Ruyter of Ozark, twin boys, June 18.

Brittany and William Torix of Altus, a girl, June 19.

April Lockwood of Alma, a girl, June 19.

Haley Cowett and Sean Branstner of Muldrow, a boy, June 19.

Holly and Jared Gates of Greenwood, a girl, June 19.

India and Jake Wing of Van Buren, a girl, June 19.

Alisha and Alexander Mason of Booneville, a girl, June 19.

Gloria Parga-Rivas and Angel Parga Abrajan of Fort Smith, a boy, June 19.

Kelly and Cody Gann of Van Buren, a boy, June 19.

Kimberlyn Jones and Zackery Olson of Ozark, a boy, June 19.

Mya Howard and Ervano Ware of Hobart, a boy, June 20.

Magan and Chase Sorrels of Fort Smith, a girl, June 20.

Anna and Tyler Smith of Cedarville, a boy, June 20.

Jacquelyn Hillis of Honobia, a boy, June 21.

Mandy Bean and Ricky Dorty of Fort Smith, a boy, June 21.

Kathryn and Joshua Gordon of Hackett, a girl, June 22.

Vanessa and Shane Smitherman of Barling, a girl, June 22.

Shania Bailey and Markevious Letbetter of Fort Smith, a boy, June 22.

Darla and Jon Van Hoff of Poteau, a girl, June 22.

Faith and Bryant Bugg of Ozark, a girl, June 22.

Harmoni Jacks of Van Buren, a boy, June 22.

Samantha Poindexter and Ryne Jarnagin of Sallisaw, a girl, June 22.

Nadia and Natanael Lerma of Fort Smith, a boy, June 22.

Meghan Bryan and Ulises Hernandez of Van Buren, a boy, June 23.

Emily Hardgrave of Roland, a boy, June 23.

Barbara Hope of Alma, a boy, June 23.

Mikyla and Joshua Taylor of Van Buren, a boy, June 23.

Lauren and Aaron Harrison of Fort Smith, a girl, June 23.

Kelly Conger and Mason Morton of Alma, a girl, June 23.

Samantha and Willie Williams of Van Buren, a girl, June 23.

Gabriela and Gerardo Ochoa of Fort Smith, a girl, June 23.

Amber Rousseau and Christopher Smith of Van Buren, a boy, June 23.

Elizabeth Bynum of Van Buren, a boy, June 23.

Kathryn Little and David Morse of Mulberry, a girl, June 24.

Madison Ramsey and Brandon Guffey of Spiro, a boy, June 24.

Rebecca Sanchez of Fort Smith, a boy, June 24.

Lucila Juarez Ventura and Elias Damian-Chavez of Fort Smith, a boy, June 24.

Mackayla Robbins of Barling, a boy, June 24.

Jennifer Davis of Fort Smith, a boy, June 25.

Abbegayle and Landen Gipson of Sallisaw, a boy, June 25.

Lakeisha Melton and William House of Van Buren, a boy, June 25.

Emma Maciel of Fort Smith, a boy, June 25.

Kendra Singleton and Jim Moore of Greenwood, a girl, June 25.

Zania Mobley of Spiro, a girl, June 25.

Gianna Huggins and Aaron Mann of Bokoshe, a girl, June 26.

Chasity and Skylar Herrington of Shady Point, a girl, June 26.

Abigail and Joshua McNeese of Van Buren, a boy, June 26.

Kenia Ayala and Erick Araujo of Fort Smith, a girl, June 26.

Samantha and J.C. Naylor of Heavener, twin boys, June 26.

Nicole Heff and Tyler Corder of Greenwood, a girl, June 27.

Ashley Shepard and Joseph Summitt of Greenwood, a girl, June 27.

Tiffany Lee of Van Buren, a boy, June 27.

Laramee Jackson and Cordell Howe of Fort Smith, a boy, June 27.

Haley and Colby Gibson of Muse, a boy, June 28.

Vicki and Justin Thomas of Alix, a girl, June 28.

Susan and Kendal Lessley of Ozark, a boy, June 28.

Jessica and Michael Pitts of Fort Smith, a girl, June 29.

Kayle Pickens and Tristan Manning of Waldron, a girl, June 29.

Lesly Sanchez of Fort Smith, a boy, June 29.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Janson Graves, 20, and Amber Hall, 22, both of Lavaca.

Billy Leebrick, 47, and Heather Logsdon, 30, both of Braggs, Okla.

Jeremy Loney, 36, and Hali Phillips, 28, both of Van Buren.

Shawn Edwards, 36, and Tandika Harris, 21, both of Fort Smith.

Anand Rajan, 27, of Cranberry Township, Pa., and Heather Snyder, 27, of Fort Smith.

Ray Hamilton, 42, and Heather Vinson, 42, both of Muldrow.

Josue Recinos, 20, and Ashley Martinez, 19, both of Van Buren.

Jesse Loomis, 35, and April Marino, 30, both of Wister.

Shelby Basham, 32, and Meagen Spicer, 29, both of Lavaca.

Casey Butler, 31, and Alyssa Peterson, 31, both of Oklahoma City.

Jessie Ross, 32, and Felecia Thrift, 30, both of Chester.

Christopher Reed, 28, and Briana Carter, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Trung Nguyen, 23, and Quyen Nguyen, 22, both of Fort Smith.

William Medford, 26, of Fort Smith and Ashton Williams, 29, pf Tulsa.

Braiden Brasher, 20, of Booneville and Morgan Prescott, 24, of Charleston.

William Tindell, 37, and Tabatha McGuire, 36, both of Van Buren.

Danny Teague Jr., 32, and Kailey Cantrell, 32, both of McAlester, Okla.

Shinko Maeyoshimoto, 33, and Marliz Aisen, 31, both of Van Buren.

Tucker Backus, 27, and Katlin Shepherd, 25, both of Mountainburg.

Micheal Aldridge, 28, and Ashley Eliabeth Walker, 27, both of Van Buren.

Francicso Barrientos, 43, and Ayme Arellanos, 46, both of Fort Smith.

Theodore Moore, 33, and Ashley O'Kelley, 34, both of Cedarville.

Billy Bales, 64, and Artie Young, 52, both of Muldrow.

Michael Horvath, 46, and Sherry Willis, 40, Greenwood.

Samuel Donaldson, 20, and Brenna Peoples, 20, both of Fort Smith.

Omar Abdullah, 34, and Heather Ingle, 40, both of Van Buren.

Jason Kelley, 41, and Christina Scully, 49, both of Fort Smith.

Kyle Rankins, 24, and Baileigh Passen, 23, both of Alma.

Benjamin Brinlee, 37, of Haskell, Okla., and Stephanie Goad, 35, of Muskogee, Okla.

James Myers III, 41, and Crystal Gray, 38, both of Fort Smith.

Douglas Lubbe, 41, of Fort Smith and Erin St. Clair, 36, of Van Buren.

Wilbert Nelson, 47, and Kandi Cobb, 46, both of Fort Smith.

Parker Wilson, 20, of Muldrow and Emalie Lang, 22, of Van Buren.

Jackie Cooper Jr., 21, and Armenia Harrison, 20, both of Spiro.

Clint Flood, 42, and Brandy King, 47, both of Alma.