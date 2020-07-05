July 5, 1994 — City directors award a $10.1 million contract to Forsgren Inc. to build the long-awaited 3.5-mile extension of Phoenix Avenue.

July 6, 1861 — The Fort Smith companies march out of Fort Smith on Fifth Street while singing "The Girl I Left Behind Me" behind a flag made by the town ladies and presented by Mrs. W.M. Cravens. Fort Smith sends 500 fighting men from a county population of less than 2,500.

July 6, 2008 — Noted Fort Smith historian and civic leader J. Fred Patton dies at age 101; he is the author of "The History of Fort Smith."

July 7, 1890 — Paving of Garrison Avenue resumed, with brick that "seems to be of an extraordinary fine quality," the Fort Smith Elevator reported.

July 7, 1901 — The Atkinson Hardware Company files a certificate with the secretary of state to change its name to Atkinson-Williams Hardware Company.

July 8, 1900 — The new First Presbyterian Church at the corner of 12th and B streets is dedicated.

July 9, 1939 — The Fort Smith Giants increase their advantage in the Western Association by taking a pair of games from the Muskogee Reds, 11-4 and 4-3.

July 10, 1987 — Hattie Turner Dennard, who taught for 48 years in the Fort Smith Public School System, dies at age 100.