Do you know what two things in your home are responsible for more than 50% of the energy consumption of your entire household? It should come as no surprise to find out it's your heating/cooling system and electric water heater. So if you want to reduce your energy waste by putting in minimal effort to get maximum results, focus on raising the thermostat when you're cooling your home, lowering it when heating, and changing the setting on your water heater to conserve and save the most energy.