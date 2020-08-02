Aug 2, 1928 — The Fort Smith baseball team sweeps a doubleheader against Joplin, 10-2 and 7-5, "walloping three pitchers in the final."

Aug. 3, 1996 — The 10th Annual Lite Open golf tournament is held at Deer Trails Golf Course at Fort Chaffee.

Aug. 4, 1897 — Ground is broken in Fort Smith for the Arkansas Central Railroad.

Aug. 5, 1897 — Local barbers and drug clerks play baseball for charity, with the proceeds going to Fort Smith hospitals.

Aug. 5, 1909 — The Fort Smith, St. Louis and Chicago Railroad is incorporated, with a capital stock of $2.525 million. The 100-mile line will run from Bergman to Mulberry, through Harrison, Jasper and Cassville.

Aug. 6, 1894 — Ed Ballman, Charles Cummings and W.J. Johnston open the Ballman-Cummings Furniture Company. It made pieces such as chamber suites, dressers, chiffoniers, sideboards and desks.

Aug. 6, 1896 — William Jennings Bryan stops in Fort Smith as part of his 1896 presidential election campaign. Bryan ran for president three times, 1896, 1900 and 1908.

Aug. 6, 1920 — At 7:30 a.m., 700 tons of molten glass flood the Harding Glass factory on Midland Boulevard, creating a fire that destroys a factory building. Damages total $175,000.

Aug. 6, 1928 — Tom Ben Garrett, former mayor, dies at age 78. Garrett, a Mississippi native, was the city’s mayor from 1887-1902.

Aug. 7, 1882 — Deputy Marshal Bass Reeves arrives in town with 15 prisoners: W.S. Smith, violating revenue law; Austin Laflore, Jake Gardener, Charles Holmes, larceny; Dick Randolph, Thos. McGiesey, G.W. Brashears, Russell Rowland, introducing liquor into the Territory; Chas. McNally, Boss Kemp, Chas. Carter, N.R. Rozell, W.H. Wynne, assault with intent to kill; W.F. Skeggs, Richard Robinson, arson.

Aug. 8, 1864 — A wagon train of 1,500 people leaves Fort Smith to escape the Civil War and establish new homes on the western frontier.

Aug. 8, 1897 — The clock in the dome of the county courthouse stops after it is hit by lightning just before 5 a.m.