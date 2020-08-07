Much of what I know about living I learned from Mama. Mama talked about everything she did. I listened. Mama was my maternal grandmother, with whom my parents, sister and I lived the first eight years of my life. As she cooked, she talked about immediately placing dirty dishes in a sink of water and wiping the counter to simplify the final cleaning process. As she made her bed, she talked about smoothing the sheets (she made hers from bleached white feed sacks), tucking in edges of the bottom sheet (she had no fitted sheets), and ensuring the top sheet hung evenly on all sides.

After each meal, Mama talked. "Now girls, one of you get a clean, soapy dish rag and wipe off the table. Catch the crumbs in your left hand, like this. See? Then the other get the broom and sweep under the table. Be sure to move the chairs and reach clear to the other side of the table. Put the broom in its place when finished."

Mama liked to finish our house work as soon as possible because she much preferred being outdoors. As she picked pole beans in the garden, she talked about holding the vine with the left hand, while pulling the bean with the right, to prevent breaking the tender vine. She explained that by keeping healthy vines, we would enjoy fresh beans until the hot, dry weather set in.

While picking up potatoes, Mama demonstrated how to shake dirt off the bunch of potatoes, while digging around to find any uncovered ones. "See, Sister. Dig down and around like this. Be sure to find the small potatoes. I’ll cook them with the jackets on with the green beans."

Seems to me that one of Mama’s favorite topics was the grandeur of nature, God’s beautiful creation. She talked about the night sky, pointing out the Big Dipper, Little Dipper and phases of the moon. She recited, "I see the moon and the moon sees me. God bless the moon and God bless me" and taught me to sing "Twinkle twinkle little star, How I wonder what you are, Up above the world so high, Like a diamond in the sky."

Mama talked a lot about birds. She cautioned against going near a nest, insisting that if the mother smelled our scent, she would abandon the nest. When discovering a nest of tiny blue eggs scattered on the ground after a storm, Mama talked gently to Sister Patsy and me to ease our sorrow. "Honey, I know this is sad. Just remember that in all of nature bad things do happen to God’s creatures, even to us. These eggs are gone, but the mother will have another nest and lay more eggs. God promises that nature provides for the birds and also for all of us people."

After becoming confined to her bed in an extended care facility at age 94, Mama sang in her clear, sweet voice. Even though weak, her voice carried the words of a song memorized in childhood, "Robins go to bed early. Maybe they think they are right. They couldn’t be spry in the morning, staying up half the night. Tweet, tweet, tweet they are calling, rousing me up from my sleep, just like a little alarm clock cheepity, cheep, cheep, cheep." Patsy and I still sing the song together.

Since moving in early April into my newly remodeled home back in midtown Fort Smith, I texted from my back porch to my peeps, "There are so many birds around here. They’re actually becoming irritating." Shocking myself with this statement, I contemplated why birds were capturing so much of my attention. For the past nine years, I have lived in a new development with very few mature trees. In fact, my lot had not one single botanical specimen. The landscaping I supervised myself included five young trees; therefore, for the first few years I rarely saw a bird. As the trees and shrubs grew and after I added bird boxes and feeders, birds did begin to appear, although certainly never to the point of being irritating.

Serendipitously, my western neighbor’s backyard is a certified bird sanctuary with an official sign by the front door. Gigantic trees hide her garden house, providing a shady haven for birds and squirrels. Brilliant blooms beckon birds during spring and early summer. The eastern neighbor’s eight foot dense hedge along the property line has literally been full of bird nests since early spring. Many evenings I watched mockingbird parents feverishly in turn feed their babies. Never in my entire life have I had the delightful pleasure of being up close and personal with young fledglings learning to fly. I wish you could see them. Yesterday seven were lined up on an electric line, wobbling to and fro as they tried to hold on to the line. Gradually, individuals flew a short distance to land nearby, leaving one fledgling wobbling alone. Looking around for help, he flew back into the hedge. Wonder if he decided to stay home a bit longer?

Soon after moving here, I raked the landscaping rocks onto the sidewalk from a small corner of the flower bed outside the kitchen window, pulled up the ground cover, and planted two small shrubs. Saving my energy for unpacking, the excess dirt and rocks remain on the sidewalk because very soon something wonderful occurred outside my kitchen window. The dry dirt became a bird dust bath. Every morning tiny birds fight it out for turns, flapping wings and dusting tummies — all to my utter delight. Guess I’ll clean the walk before snow falls.

Of course, I went to college and seminary and college again. I’ve traveled to many places. Nevertheless, the things of most value to me now, I learned from Mama.

Maybe we all need to talk to our children as we work now. Bet they’ll listen.

Louise Owens Finney is a retired secondary teacher and part-time minister in Fort Smith. She can be reached at LouiseOFinney@gmail.com.