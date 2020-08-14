Cameron Gospel Lighthouse to host singing event

Cameron Gospel Lighthouse, 15519 Hill St., Cameron, will host a singing event Saturday at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Brother Eric Nichols will preach beginning at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. Call (918) 721-4302 for more information.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. Email submissions to dbrasher@swtimes.com by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. The street address of the church and the name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each submission.