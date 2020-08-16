Harold and Nancy Borengasser Boerner celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. They were married on Aug. 15, 1970, at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Harold retired from Weldon, Williams and Lick, where he worked for 47 years. Nancy was a legal secretary for 10 years and has been an agent with Sagely & Edwards Realtors for the past 43 years as a realtor and executive broker.

The couple has two children, Craig Boerner and wife Courtney of Nashville, Tenn., and the late Stacy Forsgren of Dallas; and six grandchildren, Addison, Emery and Ivy Boerner of Nashville and Brooklyn, Ben and Blake Forsgren of Fort Smith.

The family plans to celebrate with a trip to Hawaii.