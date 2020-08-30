Dear J.T. & Dale: I interviewed for a position and they told me the pay rate. A week later, I found out that a good friend interviewed for the same position and was offered a higher pay rate. Once I told him that I was offered a lower pay rate, he tried to explain that it probably wasn't the same exact job. But I know that it is. When they officially offer the job, can I tell them flat out that I want the higher pay? — Faye

DALE: No, this is not a "flat out" situation. Rather, this calls for finesse, and that means this is another case where questions are the answer. Said another way: Ask, don't tell.

J.T.: Not all candidates are offered the same pay rate. It's possible they offered him more money because he had more experience or could add more value. Before you assume that you should earn the same pay, I think you need to understand whether or not they feel you are at the same level. Ask (don't tell) what it would take for you to be able to earn a higher rate. Listen carefully to what they say. If you feel you already have what they're looking for, then validate that fact and see if they will pay you the higher amount now. That could also be the time to mention your friend and how you would like the same pay. It's all in the way you present it. However, if they give you a long list of things they think you need in order to earn that higher pay rate, also be self-aware enough to realize that maybe you aren't on the same level as your friend and that you will need to work your way up the pay scale.

DALE: What you must not do, if you want the job, is to leave the hiring manager with any suspicion that you'll be coming into the job resentful or feeling cheated. No one wants to hire that employee. This is why you can't argue. Decide what salary you'll need to say yes, and then say it enthusiastically or else walk away.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I was laid off in March due to COVID-19. I have been looking for work nonstop. I've made it to the last round of interviews on three different jobs and then was told each time they'd decided to put the job on hold. It's so frustrating! I check back in every single week. In the beginning they were so responsive but now nobody's even responding to me. I'm thinking maybe I was too pushy. How can I salvage the situation? — Rogerio

J.T.: I would agree that you have likely upset them. These are trying times. It's not that they don't want to hire people, but that they can't afford to do so, and your constant checking reminds them of that fact. I think I would send one last email to each group apologizing for your tenacity. Explain to them that you are just very passionate about the role and would love to work for them. Then tell them you will not contact them again, but will wait to hear from them. It's important that you acknowledge that you might have come across as pushy. That usually goes a long way toward fixing things. But, no matter what, even if they don't respond to those emails, you cannot contact them again after that! It's best to move on and start to look for new opportunities and learn from your mistakes.

DALE: I don't think you've done anything wrong by being persistent. If you could go back and do it over, and then be more passive in following up, would you have gotten a job offer? No. However, in the future, if they say they've decided to put the job on hold, ask them if you can follow-up. Also, you can offer to work part time or on a consulting basis. Let them know you aren't just looking for a job; you're looking to help.

