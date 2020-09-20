The Arkansas Arts Council is accept nominations for the next Arkansas Living Treasure through Nov. 16. Nominations are now open online at www.ArkansasArts.org.

Every year since 2002, the Arkansas Arts Council has honored a traditional craft artist with its Arkansas Living Treasure Award. Nominees must be artists practicing traditional crafts that embody artistic excellence worthy of statewide recognition and must have demonstrated a commitment to their artistic community by promoting, preserving and teaching their crafts.

Guidelines:

A nominee must be a current Arkansas resident who has lived in the state for at least one year at the time of nomination.

Nominees should be deserving of statewide recognition for artistic excellence in their craft.

Nominees may have exhibited their work at a local and/or national level.

Nominees may have taught, lectured or written about their craft as their contributions in maintaining and advancing the art form.

Nominees have participated in the community and demonstrated a dedication to the craft by promoting, preserving and teaching. They have shared their knowledge of the tradition to continue the craft’s practice, exhibition and advancement.

The 2020 Arkansas Living Treasure Award recipient is Michael Warrick, of Little Rock. Warrick has been creating sculptures for more than 30 years and teaches at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. A virtual reception honoring Warrick is planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 8 on Facebook and YouTube.

For more information, contact Robin McClea, artist services program manager, at robin.mcclea@arkansas.gov or at 501-324-9348. Find more Arkansas Living Treasure recipients online at www.ArkansasArts.org.