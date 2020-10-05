A virtual workshop on cattle production and winter livestock management is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. The workshop, hosted by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program, will cover topics such as getting started with livestock, calves and cattle development, nutrition and mineral supplementation, feed, vaccinations and pasture production. Attendees will also learn about conservation, marketing and financial assistance opportunities.

Presenters include specialists from UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, University of Arkansas Department of Animal Science, Oklahoma State University Department of Agriculture, Farm Service Agency and Foote’s Conservation Consulting Service on the Environmental Quality Incentive Program for cattle producers.

"The program should be of interest to southern region ranchers," Dr. Henry English, head of the UAPB Small Farm Program, said. "Both experienced and beginning ranchers will have a chance to learn something new."

The virtual meeting will take place on Zoom at the following link: uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/99005972913. Producers can also contact Karen Lee at (870) 575-7225 or email leek@uapb.edu to have the link sent to their email address.