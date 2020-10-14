The Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View is holding a virtual craft showcase on its Facebook page through Friday, Oct. 16.

Craft Village artisans share videos of their shops, their creative processes, and the items they make and sell. The Craft Village is a community of working artisans whose work honors the Ozark craftspeople of the past, present, and future. It is a place to learn a skill, to develop your own style, and to pass on knowledge.

In addition to the virtual showcase, the artisans will host an auction benefiting the Committee of One Hundred. The committee funds craft apprenticeships, music awards, helps pay for the Music Roots program in local schools, provides help for the Heritage Herb Garden, provides funds for specialized tools for traditional crafts, and supports Ozark Folk Center State Park programs in many other ways.

To support the work of the Committee, craft students, and apprentices of the future, the Craft Village artisans will also host a Virtual Benefit Auction of their unique, handcrafted items on their Ozark Folk Center Craft Village Facebook page, Friday – Sunday, Oct. 16 – 18, 2020. Items will be posted throughout the day on Friday. Visitors can bid on them in the comments on that post. The closing time for each item and details of how to purchase will be listed in each item description. Some items can be shipped, but many are delicate and must be picked up at the park. That information will be posted with each listing.

Join virtually to get a glimpse of what is happening in real life. The artisans are making, demonstrating, and selling their works in their shops in the Craft Village Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 7, 2020.

About Ozark Folk Center State Park

The mission of Ozark Folk Center State Park is to perpetuate, present and promote the Ozark way of life in an educational and enjoyable manner; through craft demonstrations, musical programs, the Heritage Herb Garden, workshops, and other special events. Visit OzarkFolkCenter.com for more information on classes, concerts, and the Ozark way of life. Ozark Folk Center State Park is one of 52 state parks managed by Arkansas State Parks, a division of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.