Applications for Arkansas Governor’s School now open

Arkansas Tech University will host the 42nd annual Arkansas Governor’s School July 5-31 in Russellville.

Founded in 1979 by Bill Clinton, Arkansas Governor’s School serves approximately 400 selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school.

"Students selected to attend will enjoy a once in a lifetime, summer program designed to spark their curiosity, engage them intellectually with other students and teachers from around the state and explore scholarly and artistic concepts in a fun, grade-free environment," said Dr. Robin Lasey, director of Arkansas Governor's School.

Student applicants should demonstrate the intellectual, social and emotional maturity required to thrive in an environment that emphasizes the application of theory in addressing contemporary issues. Students will apply in one of nine disciplines: Visual art, choral music, instrumental music, drama, English/language arts, mathematics, natural science, social science or cybersecurity.

Eligible individuals interested in attending as a student should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. The deadline to apply to be a student is Jan. 20.

Information and instructions for applying are available at atu.edu/ags. For additional information, call (479) 968-0391 or email ags@atu.edu.