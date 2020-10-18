Carrol and Linda Copeland of Sallisaw will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday. The couple was married Oct. 23, 1970.

Carrol is a retired photo editor and photographer from the Times Record. Linda is a retired feature reporter and photographer from the Sequoyah County Times.

They have two children, Greg Copeland of Sallisaw and Karen and Chris Hurlbut of Claremore, Okla.

A drop-in event hosted by Tina Dale and Bonnie Byers will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ben Geren Regional Park Pavilion No. 2 in Fort Smith. In the event of inclement weather, the site will be moved to 3409 Londonderry Road in Fort Smith.