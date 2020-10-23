Local students graduate from Harding University

More than 100 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for summer 2020 during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15. These graduates were recognized alongside over 800 additional students who completed their degrees in May.

Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.

David Parker of Van Buren received a Bachelor of Music Education in instrumental music education.

Jesse Beamon of Van Buren received a Bachelor of Ministry in Bible and ministry.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; graduate and professional degrees at the master's, specialist and doctoral levels; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit Harding.edu.

Ozark logistics program earns national distinction

Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus logistics management program has been identified as one of the top 10 online associate degree logistics programs of 2020 by Best Colleges.

Best Colleges is an online platform that provides prospective students with direct connections to institutions and programs that suit their educational goals through degree resources and program rankings. The resource informs and guides prospective students toward universities that provide quality education and experiences at affordable costs.

ATU-Ozark began its online Associate of Applied Science degree in logistics management program in spring 2016 after receiving feedback from leaders in the industry such as USA Truck and ArcBest.

"We have worked hard to provide a quality online program that meets the needs of each learner as well as the expectations of our industry partners," said Heather Nelson, ATU-Ozark logistics management program chair. "Our learners have overcome a lot of changes this year, and this recognition is a testament to the grit and determination at ATU."

The program offers a sequence of courses that prepare students for careers in the logistics profession. Courses are offered asynchronously to provide flexibility for working adults as well as those just out of high school. Logistics management focuses on the logistics of planning, implementing and controlling the effective and efficient flow of goods and services.

Graduates of the ATU-Ozark logistics management program are prepared for such responsibilities as order fulfillment, warehousing and inventory management.

Logistics Management qualifies for the Arkansas Future grant program, which covers up to 100% of the cost of the program.