The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) continues the Stella Boyle Smith River Rhapsodies Chamber series with "Great Romantics: Dvoák & Fauré" on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The performance will be live streamed from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in North Little Rock. ASO Musicians will perform Dvoák’s Terzetto in C Major for Two Violins and Viola, and Fauré’s Piano Quartet in C minor. The River Rhapsodies Chamber Music Series is sponsored by Stella Boyle Smith Trust.

The orchestra is asking patrons to "pay what you can" as a donation in lieu of tickets to the live streamed concert, available at ArkansasSymphony.org/great-romantics. Interested patrons can choose to make a contribution of any amount. A contribution is not required to access the stream.

In addition to the continuation of the River Rhapsodies Chamber Music Series, ASO has an ever-growing calendar of free-to-the-public events, including live streaming concerts, educational presentations for all ages, behind-the-scenes access, and in-person concerts in outdoor, open-air venues. The full calendar is available at ArkansasSymphony.org/fall-events and links to upcoming videos are always available at ArkansasSymphony.org/virtual.

Program and Artists

Dvoák: Terzetto in C Major for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 74.

Kiril Laskarov and Sandra McDonald on violin and Katherine Reynolds on viola.

Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15.

Andrew Irvin on violin, Tatiana Kotcherguina on viola, Stephen Feldman on cello and Julie Cheek on piano.

ASO is currently celebrating its 55th full season. The resident orchestra of Robinson Center Music Hall, ASO performs more than 60 concerts each year for more than 165,000 people through its Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks Series, Acxiom Pops Live! Series, River Rhapsodies Chamber Music Series, and numerous concerts performed around the state of Arkansas, in addition to serving central Arkansas through numerous community outreach programs and bringing live symphonic music education to over 26,000 school children and over 200 schools.

Its education programs include Sturgis Music Academy, which provides violin and cello instruction to more than 350 students, and ASO Youth Ensembles Program, which has nearly 200 students enrolled in two full orchestras and a strings-only ensemble.

It is a member of the League of American Orchestras and a partner orchestra of the National Alliance for Audition Support, an unprecedented national initiative to increase diversity in American orchestras.

For more information about the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, call (501) 666-1761 or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.