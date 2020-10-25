TIP OF THE WEEK

Food shortages and food conservation have been hot topics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From working with what ingredients you can get your hands on to making your groceries last as long as possible, people have become increasingly more conscience about food waste.

According to the Food and Agriculture Association of the United Nations, approximately one third of the food produced in the world for human consumption is lost or wasted every year. Although a large percentage of this waste is a result of produce spoiling or being thrown out because of cosmetic defects, the use of "upcylced" discarded ingredients is a trend that is gaining momentum.

Here are a few resources you can use to salvage edible items for use in your own kitchen:

Imperfect Foods: This site offers imperfect, or "ugly," and excess produce, affordable pantry items, and eggs and dairy. Find it at ImperfectFoods.com.

Planetarians: Using the remnants of seeds left after they have been extracted for oil, this company makes snacks with the defatted sunflower seeds. Find it at Planetarians.com.

WRTMLN WTR: This company uses "discarded melons" to make a cold-pressed hydrating beverage. Find it at WTRMLNWTR.com.

ReGrained: Upcycling the grains leftover from brewing beer, ReGrained creates snacks that are low in fat and high in fiber. Find it at Regrained.com.

Rubies in the Rubble: All made from surplus produce, Rubies in the Rubble offer a line of condiments including chutney, jams, relishes and ketchups. Find it at RubiesInTheRubble.com.

Barnana: Using "ugly" bananas that can’t be sold in stores, Barnana offers an assortment of snacks made from partially dehydrated bananas. Find it at barnana.com.

EASY RECIPE

Magic Lemon Cups

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

• 1 cup sugar

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

• 5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus the zest of 1 lemon

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• Pinch salt

• 3 large eggs, separated

• 1 1/2 cups milk

Steps

In a large bowl, beat together the sugar and butter with an electric mixer until the butter is fully incorporated. Beat in the lemon juice, lemon zest, flour and salt.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolks. Beat the egg yolks into the sugar mixture, followed by the milk. Clean the mixer beaters.

In a second large bowl, beat the egg whites with the electric mixer on medium-low speed until frothy, about 1 minute. Increase the speed to medium-high and continue to beat until the eggs form stiff peaks, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer about one-quarter of the egg whites to the sugar mixture and stir gently to incorporate. Gently fold the remaining egg whites into the sugar mixture; it is okay if some of the egg whites remain visible.

Divide the batter between the ramekins. Place the cake pan, with the ramekins inside, on the center rack of the oven. Carefully pour water into the cake pan, around the ramekins, until it reaches about halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake until the cake is firm and light golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes.

Carefully transfer the ramekins to a cooling rack and let sit at least until the ramekins are cool enough to handle. Serve warm or at room temperature. (If you would like to flip the cakes out so that the pudding is on top, wait until the cakes are completely cooled. Run a knife around the inside of the ramekin, place a small dessert plate on top of the cake, and flip over to release the cake. If necessary, tap firmly on the bottom of the ramekin to dislodge any stubborn bits.) The cakes are best eaten the day they are baked. (SouthernKitchen.com.)

DRINK

Drink to aid sleep: PepsiCo recently announced it will launch a new drink called Driftwell which is meant to help people to relax and unwind before going to bed. An enhanced water drink, Driftwell contains 200 grams of L-theanine and 10% of the daily value of magnesium. Driftwell is scheduled to be available nationwide in December.

FUN FACT

Three Musketeers: The Three Musketeers candy car originally had vanilla, strawberry and chocolate flavors in one bar. The flavor was changed to just chocolate during World War II due to rations.