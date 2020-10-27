October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and as October comes to an end, the Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) Area Agency on Aging encourages everyone to stay connected with the elders in their lives, to be aware of the warning signs of elder abuse, and to speak up if you suspect an elder is being victimized. Elder abuse is not OK and we all need to be vigilant year-round.

"Abuse takes on many forms," said Stacy Turner, EODD Area Agency on Aging director. "It isn’t always physical, so the abuse may not be obvious like a bruise or scratch. If you suspect an elder friend or family member is being abused physically, mentally, emotionally or financially, please reach out and tell someone."

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) launched a new online portal for the general public, community partners and law enforcement to report allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults to Adult Protective Services (APS). In addition to the new portal, calls will continue to be answered at the statewide abuse hotline.

In collaboration with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office, OKDHS has also developed an educational website with important information about preventing elder abuse, warning signs and community resources. A partner toolkit has also been developed to help partners and the general public spread the word about protecting our elders.

"Each year, thousands of our Oklahoma elders suffer abuse, neglect and exploitation by family members and other caregivers," said Jeromy Buchanan, OKDHS Aging Services director. "Many of these victims are frail and vulnerable, and it is our collective responsibility to help keep them safe. The new portal allows Oklahomans to make reports in support of our elders to offer them help and hope when they need us most."

In state fiscal year 2019, nearly 19,000 allegations of vulnerable adult abuse, neglect and exploitation were received by APS. Numerous community partners work with APS to provide vulnerable adults and their caretakers with access to services to help individuals who cannot protect themselves because of age or disability.

"Senior citizens are among our most vulnerable," said Mike Hunter, Oklahoma attorney general. "Their well-being should be a top priority for public officials as it is for their loved ones. Sadly, because of diminished mental capacity or other age-related illnesses, seniors are sometimes unable to effectively communicate the abuse they are suffering. These resources aim to help Oklahomans properly identify the signs of elder abuse and neglect and what to do if they suspect an issue. I appreciate leadership from OKDHS and cooperation from our other partner agencies on this profoundly meaningful campaign."

If you suspect a vulnerable adult is the victim of abuse, neglect or exploitation, report it immediately to AbuseIsNotOK.org or call (800) 522-3511.